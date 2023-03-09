Air India Express cabin crew member held for smuggling 1.4 kg gold at Kochi airport

The arrested staff has been placed under suspension with immediate effect

The airline said it has zero tolerance for such behaviour.

By PTI Published: Thu 9 Mar 2023, 11:48 PM Last updated: Thu 9 Mar 2023, 11:57 PM

An Air India Express flight cabin crew has been arrested by the Customs for allegedly smuggling over 1.4 kg gold through Cochin International Airport near Kochi, official sources said on Thursday.

The crew member of Air India Express flight from Bahrain was apprehended by the Customs sleuths, who recovered the gold that was wrapped around his hands on Wednesday.

Air India Express said the arrested crew has been placed under suspension with immediate effect.

The airline said it has zero tolerance for such behaviour and will be taking stern action against the individual including termination of service following receipt of the report from the investigative authorities.