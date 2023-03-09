Air India Express cabin crew member held for smuggling 1.4 kg gold at Kochi airport

Nine days after not receiving any response from the company on whether he was still employed, Haraldur decided to tweet his boss to catch his attention
An Air India Express flight cabin crew has been arrested by the Customs for allegedly smuggling over 1.4 kg gold through Cochin International Airport near Kochi, official sources said on Thursday.
The crew member of Air India Express flight from Bahrain was apprehended by the Customs sleuths, who recovered the gold that was wrapped around his hands on Wednesday.
Air India Express said the arrested crew has been placed under suspension with immediate effect.
The airline said it has zero tolerance for such behaviour and will be taking stern action against the individual including termination of service following receipt of the report from the investigative authorities.
Nine days after not receiving any response from the company on whether he was still employed, Haraldur decided to tweet his boss to catch his attention
At least 20 ambulances dispatched to accident scene near Qalyub city station to transfer the injured to nearby hospitals
After finding success taking women for trips on her scooter, 36-year-old now hopes to set up a new app-based business with an all-woman team
American carmakers will lean on technology to keep the horsepower wars going among their electric muscle cars, a tectonic shift from the big, rumbling motors of the past.
Dollar soars against main currencies following Federal Reserve Chairman's warning
It was not immediately clear what caused the explosion
Video shows the cabin filling with smoke while oxygen masks dangle over people shouting and yelling
The disaster displaces more than 1,200 people, who are taken to evacuation centres and other shelters