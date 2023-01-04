India flight: Man urinates on 70-year-old woman onboard Air India plane

In the aftermath of this incident, the airline formed an internal committee that recommended that the male passenger be placed on a no-fly list, official says

An inebriated man onboard an Air India US flight urinated on a woman co-passenger, a senior citizen, seated in a business class seat.

The country's aviation regulator the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has sought a report of the incident from the airline.

"We are seeking a report from the Airline and shall take action against those found negligent," the DGCA said on Wednesday.

Air India has lodged a police complaint regarding the incident that took place on November 26 when the flight was on its way from John F Kennedy International Airport in New York to Delhi.

The matter has been sent for investigation to a government-appointed committee and a decision is awaited concerning the matter.

