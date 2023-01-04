India flight: Man urinates on 70-year-old woman onboard Air India plane

The repeated failures and faithful persistence of the 18th century author Samuel Johnson to keep his vows should inspire us all
An inebriated man onboard an Air India US flight urinated on a woman co-passenger, a senior citizen, seated in a business class seat.
The country's aviation regulator the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has sought a report of the incident from the airline.
"We are seeking a report from the Airline and shall take action against those found negligent," the DGCA said on Wednesday.
Air India has lodged a police complaint regarding the incident that took place on November 26 when the flight was on its way from John F Kennedy International Airport in New York to Delhi.
Speaking to ANI, an Air India official said, "Air India has lodged a police complaint regarding the incident which took place on November 26 when the flight was on its way from JFK to Delhi."
The matter has been sent for investigation to a government-appointed committee and a decision is awaited concerning the matter.
