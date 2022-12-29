Watch: Brawl breaks out between passengers on flight to India; video goes viral

Clip taken on the plane on December 27 shows heated argument that later became violent

Photo: ANI (screengrab)

By ANI Published: Thu 29 Dec 2022, 3:29 PM Last updated: Thu 29 Dec 2022, 3:40 PM

A video of a mid-air scuffle between passengers on a Thai Smile Airways flight flying from Bangkok to Kolkata has gone viral. A small group of Indian passengers ganged up and thrashed another Indian traveller onboard, and the crew were seen trying their best to defuse the situation.

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), a body that monitors aviation security, has taken strong cognisance after the video has gone viral on social media. The BCAS has sought a detailed report from the concerned authority over the incident.

"We have taken cognisance of the viral video which is showing a fight between passengers on a Thai Airways flight to Kolkata," Zulfiquar Hasan, Director General, BCAS, told ANI.

The purported video from the Bangkok-Kolkata Thai Smile Airways flight on December 27 shows two passengers engaging in a heated argument, even as a flight attendant attempts to calm them. One man is then seen slapping the other as the cabin crew member desperately attempts to separate them.

Not many smiles on this @ThaiSmileAirway flight at all !

On a serious note, an aircraft is possibly the worst place ever to get into an altercation with someone.

Hope these nincompoops were arrested on arrival and dealt with by the authorities.#AvGeek pic.twitter.com/XCglmjtc9l — VT-VLO (@Vinamralongani) December 28, 2022

The Director General, BCAS, is responsible for the development, implementation and maintenance of the National Civil Aviation Security Programme. Hasan told ANI that a detailed report has been sought from the concerned authority and the matter would be taken seriously.

"The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has sought a detailed report from the concerned authority. The matter has been viewed seriously. We will decide on the further course of action once we receive the report," Zulfiquar Hasan said.

Earlier last week, a video of a heated argument between a passenger and an air hostess in Indigo's Delhi-bound international flight went viral on social media. In the viral video, the crew member could be seen telling a passenger (who is not visible) not to shout.

"You pointed a finger at me and you are yelling at me. My crew is crying because of you, please try to understand that there is a cart, there are counters uplifted. We can always serve what you want," she could be heard saying in the video.

The man is heard shouting: "Why are you yelling?"

The crew member also gives him a stern reply, saying:

"Because you are yelling at us. No, I am so sorry Sir. You cannot talk to the crew like that. I am peacefully listening to you with all due respect. But you have to respect the crew as well," she was heard saying in the video.

"I am sorry, you cannot talk to me like that. I am also an employee here. Your boarding pass shows ... Yes, I am an employee. I am not your servant."

After the video went viral on social media, Indigo issued a statement on Wednesday:

"We are aware of the incident that took place on flight 6E 12 from Istanbul to Delhi on December 16, 2022," it said.

The airline said that the issue was related to meals chosen by certain passengers travelling via a codeshare connection.

ALSO READ: