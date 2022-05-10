No criminal charges against Mike Tyson for punching airplane passenger

Juffali will again be part of the SPS Automotive Performance team for the season-opening race in Estoril
Sports1 week ago
Authorities will not file criminal charges against former heavyweight champ Mike Tyson after he was recorded on video punching a fellow first-class passenger aboard a plane at San Francisco International Airport last month, prosecutors announced Tuesday.
The San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said it has closed the case. The victim and Tyson both requested that charges not be filed, District Attorney Stephen Wagstaffe said in a statement.
The April 20 video shows Tyson leaning over the back of his seat repeatedly striking the unidentified man in the head, drawing blood. The footage was first shared by TMZ, which said it was recorded on a Jet Blue plane bound for Florida.
Prior to the physical altercation, the other passenger was seen on the video standing over Tyson’s seat — waving his arms and talking animatedly while the former boxer sits quietly.
Representatives for Tyson previously said the boxer was on a flight with “an aggressive passenger who began harassing him and threw a water bottle at him while he was in his seat.”
ALSO READ:
Attorneys for Tyson praised the district attorney’s decision in a statement on Tuesday, thanking law enforcement for their “careful, diligent and professional work.”
Since Tyson retired from boxing, he has worked as an actor, podcaster and cannabis entrepreneur. He was in San Francisco in April for the annual 420 cannabis festival in Golden Gate Park, where he was promoting his cannabis brand Tyson 2.0, SFGate reported.
Tyson became the youngest heavyweight champion in history in 1987 at age 20. During his career he had 50 wins, 44 of them by knockout.
In the 1990s, Tyson served three years in prison after being convicted of rape. He has maintained his innocence in that case.
Tyson was briefly barred from boxing after infamously biting off part of Evander Holyfield’s ear during a fight in 1997.
Juffali will again be part of the SPS Automotive Performance team for the season-opening race in Estoril
Sports1 week ago
Sindhu beat Yue Yann Jaslyn Hooi of Singapore 21-16 21-16 in 42 minutes to set up a clash with fifth seed He Bingjiao of China
Sports1 week ago
Two-time Olympic medallist Sindhu was made to toil hard by Chinese Taipei's Pai Yu Po
Sports1 week ago
The Fujairah Swimming Club dominated the 25m and 50m relay events
Sports2 weeks ago
Globe's best OCR athletes will compete at new venue in Abu Dhabi
Sports2 weeks ago
Usyk joined Kyiv's territorial defence battalion after the conflict with Russia began in February
Sports2 weeks ago
On numbers he eclipsed them all, having never lost in 33 fights with a staggering 23 of his 32 wins coming by way of knockouts, writes Leslie Wilson Jr
Sports2 weeks ago
The unbeaten fighter produced a vicious uppercut at the end of the sixth round, sending a crowd of 94,000 at Wembley Stadium into raptures
Sports2 weeks ago