India: Alert in Kerala over West Nile fever cases

Published: Wed 8 May 2024, 8:24 AM

In the wake of West Nile fever reported in three districts of Kerala, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Thrissur, the State Health Department has issued an alert and instructed the authorities to ramp up pre-monsoon cleaning activities.

In a high-level meeting of the health department held last week, State Health Minister Veena George instructed to intensify pre-monsoon cleaning activities. The District Medical Officers have also been instructed to intensify the activities.

The health department was directed to carry out coordinated activities with the district administrations and local self-government bodies. The District Vector Control Unit collected samples from different parts and sent them for testing. The unit was also directed to strengthen awareness activities.

Since 2011, West Nile Fever has been reported in various districts in the state. The health minister also requested that anyone with a fever or other symptoms should seek treatment immediately.

Two years ago, Kerala had reported one death due to West Nile fever. The fever, spread by the Culex species of mosquitoes, had earlier claimed a life in Kerala in 2019.

West Nile Virus, which is commonly found in Africa, Europe, the Middle East, North America and West Asia, was first isolated in a woman in the West Nile district of Uganda in 1937. It was identified in birds (crows and Columbiformes) in the Nile Delta region in 1953, according to the World Health Organisation.

The World Health Organization also says that about 20% of people who become infected with WNV will develop West Nile fever. Symptoms include fever, headache, tiredness, and body aches, nausea, vomiting, occasionally with a skin rash (on the trunk of the body) and swollen lymph glands.

The symptoms of severe disease (also called neuroinvasive disease, such as West Nile encephalitis or meningitis or West Nile poliomyelitis) include headache, high fever, neck stiffness, stupor, disorientation, coma, tremors, convulsions, muscle weakness, and paralysis, according to WHO.

