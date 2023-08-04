India: 73-year-old woman dies as building lift cable snaps, free-falls 8 floors in Delhi

Residents claim that a child was also present in the lift and is yet to regain consciousness, although police officials say that the woman was alone

Published: Fri 4 Aug 2023, 6:14 PM Last updated: Fri 4 Aug 2023, 6:24 PM

A 73-year-old woman died on Thursday evening as the lift in her building had a free-fall due to a cable snap in Delhi's Noida area.

According to local media reports, the elderly woman identified as Sushila Devi, lived with her son and daughter-in-law on the eighth floor of the Tower 24 of Paras Tierea, a high rise society.

Located in Sector 137, she was rushed to the hospital by residents of the building, but was pronounced dead on arrival around 5.30pm local time.

Residents of the building allegedly claim that a child was also present in the lift and is yet to regain consciousness, although police officials say that the woman was alone.

Additionally, residents also claim that a similar accident had taken place before but no action was taken.

According to local media reports, Rajeev Dixit, deputy commissioner of police for Central Noida, said, “Around 4 pm, the woman boarded the elevator alone on the eighth floor of tower 24, intending to reach the ground floor. The lift malfunctioned, resulting in a cable snap and a rapid descent. Housekeeping staff and fellow residents swiftly aided in her rescue, taking her to hospital.”

According to the chairman of the hospital she was rushed to, the woman exhibited 'head injuries and abrasions on her elbows' due to the trauma of the fall. A potential cardiac arrest was suggested due to the sudden fall.

According to local media reports, residents have complained about the functioning of the lift and how it has been causing trouble since several months.

“The lifts of (the) society have not been functioning properly for the last several months. Complaints have been submitted to the society representatives several times requesting for the maintenance of the lifts, but no action was taken. The society was handed over from the builder to the Apartment Owners’ Association just three months back and since then, the society is not being maintained properly,” said a resident of the society, as reported by a local media outlet.

