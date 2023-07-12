India: Bengaluru double murder suspect's Instagram profile reveals disturbing details

He lived in Pattaya with his Thai wife and worked as a real estate broker, according to local media reports
One of the three people arrested in connection with the sensational murder of two top executives of a private company in India’s southern Bengaluru city identified himself as a rapper and appeared to be influenced by the infamous Batman villain, Joker, according to his Instagram profile.
Shabarish allegedly barged into the office of Aironics Media Private Limited — a company that he once worked for — and hacked to death chief executive officer Vinu Kumar and managing director Subramanyam Phanindra on Tuesday, a daylight crime that sent shockwaves across India.
Shabarish called himself Joker Felix on Instagram (his username: (joker_felix_rapper_) and posted videos featuring him in make-up. In one of the old posts, he uses a filter that makes him look like the DC Universe villain and Batman’s foe, Joker. The caption read "Why so serious?" — a phrase made famous by Heath Ledger's Joker in Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight.
In a now-disappeared, cryptic Instagram story hours before the murder, Shabarish wrote: “This planet…People always flatters and cheaters. So I hurt this planet's people. I hurt only bad people. I never hurt any good people.”
Shabarish, accompanied by two others, allegrdly entered the office of Aironics, which provides internet services, on Tuesday afternoon. They are accused of fatally stabbed managing director Phanindra. When CEO Kumar tried to help his colleague, he was attacked.
Shabarish and his accomplices were armed with sharp weapons, including a sword, and escaped from the spot after the crime, India Today reported. The company is located in a residential area called Amruthahalli.
Police have arrested all three accused — Shabarish, Vinay Reddy and Santosh. Police said they were armed with “daggers” and “sharp weapons”, according to the Indian media.
Shabarish was a former employee at Aironics, and left the company to establish his own venture, the reports said. According to the India Times, he had poached employees and clients from his former company.
