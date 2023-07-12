Videos: Houses, bridges washed away as deadly rain, flash flood wreak havoc in northern India

The hill states of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh have witnessed landslides triggered by the incessant downpour

Published: Wed 12 Jul 2023

Heavy rain and flash floods in several parts of north India have created havoc, with dozens feared dead and many left stranded, according to Indian media. The hill states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand have witnessed landslides and alarming floods triggered by incessant rain.

In India’s capital Delhi, homes were flooded with the Yamuna river reaching its highest levels in 45 years and close to its all-time high.

On July 12 morning, the water level of the Yamuna, was recorded “at 207.25 metres at the Bridge, inching closer to the highest flood level - 207.49 metres. The river is flowing above the danger level,” reported news agency ANI.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), on July 11, said that “intense rainfall” was recorded in different areas of northern India including Uttarakhand, and Western Uttar Pradesh.

Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand is among the worst-hit states in the northern region of India where heavy rainfall resulted in landslides and caused damage to vehicles, roads, bridges, and houses. The Met Department issued a red alert on July 11 and urged the public to avoid waterlogged areas.

On Monday, three people lost their lives and several were injured when boulders tumbled down hills and crushed vehicles amid heavy rain in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand, reported news agency PTI.

In a video shared by ANI, people are seen struggling to cross a road that got blocked due to a landslide. The incident took place in the Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand.

A house crumbled due to a landslide in Uttarakhand though the exact location of the incident could not be established. In the video, the house collapses like a pack of cards.

Himachal Pradesh

A red alert was issued by India’s Met Department after Himachal Pradesh received “extremely heavy rainfall”. According to a statement by the weather department, a “significant reduction in rainfall” is expected in the region.

A temple in the Mandi district of the state was submerged in water while a bridge was washed away when the Beas river overflowed.

One of the videos from Himachal Pradesh captured a flash flood hitting the Thunag area in Mandi district, leaving a trail of destruction behind it.

In another video shared by ANI, the aftermath of the flood that ravaged the Manali region in Himachal can be see.

Jammu and Kashmir

The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir received heavy rainfall for three consecutive days till Sunday (July 9), while several high-altitude areas of Ladakh also witnessed unseasonal snowfall.

Two Indian Army soldiers were among four people killed due to heavy rain in Jammu and Kashmir. The army personnel were swept away by a flash flood when they were crossing a stream in the Poonch district.

Two bus passengers died in a landslide in the Doda district. Speaking to ANI, district commissioner Vishesh Mahajan said, “Two persons who were brought to the hospital were declared dead on arrival. Two other persons are undergoing treatment.”

It was reported that a bridge collapsed due to heavy rains in the Dudu area of Udhampur. Meanwhile, a road in the Chabba Seri area at Jammu Srinagar National Highway (NH44) was washed away due to heavy rainfall.

