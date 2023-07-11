UAE-India travel: Flydubai flights not affected despite heavy rain and flooding

The India Meteorological Department has predicted more rainfall in the next couple of days

Tue 11 Jul 2023

Flydubai flights to and from several states in north India have not been affected despite heavy rain and flooding hitting the region for several days now.

“Our flights are operating to schedule,” a spokesperson for the Dubai-based carrier told Khaleej Times on Tuesday evening.

According to reports, many roads and buildings remain submerged in knee-deep water as heavy rains continue to batter several parts of north India, and several lives have been lost in the past three days.

Himachal Pradesh authorities on Tuesday took stock of the havoc caused by the recent rains, saying 31 people have been killed in three days in landslides and floods which blocked nearly 1,300 roads and damaged 40 major bridges.

As many as 1,299 roads, were blocked for vehicular traffic and 3,737 water supply schemes were affected, data from the response centre said.

Out of the total 80 deaths so far, 24 are attributed to road accidents while landslides claimed 21 lives, followed by falling from height (12), accidental drowning (seven), flash floods (five), electrocution (four), snake bite (two) and others (5), according to the data.

Three days of incessant rains hit Haryana's Ambala district and neighbouring Patiala of Punjab the worst. Heavy rainfall led to swelling of rivers and major canals were breached, inundating roads, residential colonies as well as tracts of agricultural fields. As water gushed into houses in parts of the two states, authorities raced to bring affected people to safety.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted more rainfall in the next couple of days for Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, Delhi and its adjoining areas.

