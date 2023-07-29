India: Abducted five-year-old girl killed in Kerala, one held

Holy Quran burning: Swedish PM 'extremely worried' what could happen if further incidents go ahead
In a tragic incident, an abducted five-year-old girl was allegedly killed at Aluva in Ernakulam district of Kerala, said police.
The police have arrested one person in connection to the murder.
According to the police, the girl from the family of migrant workers from Bihar was brutally raped and strangled to death. Local media reports said the suspect is also a migrant worker from Bihar.
The family complained about the missing child on Thursday. The police and local people conducted a search for more than 21 hours.
"We have found a dead body at a stranded place in Aluva market. And we have matched the body to the missing child. An inquest has been finished. The child's body was taken to Kalamassery medical college for post-mortem. Further investigations are underway," said police.
The police said CCTV visuals showed the suspect kidnapping the girl. However, during initial interrogation, the suspect denied the crime. Later, he told the police that he sold the child to a family. However, after finding the body, he confessed to the crime, the police said.
He allegedly abducted the child from near the railway gate at Thaikkattukara on Friday afternoon. CCTV footage showed the suspect crossing the highway with the child and boarding a bus to Thrissur, said police.
The girl's parents are settled in Kerala for the last 8 years. She is survived by her father, mother, elder sister and a younger brother.
