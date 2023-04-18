From iPhone 3G to first retail store: Apple's 15-year journey in India

Since February, more than 200 people have been killed in militant attacks targeting truffle hunters or by landmines left by extremists
It took Apple Inc 15 years from when it first started selling its iPhone in India to having a company-run retail store in now the world's second biggest smartphone market, one where it has faced several business challenges.
As Apple opens its first stores, here is a timeline of its journey in India, where the US firm's contract manufacturers are increasingly making iPhones.
iPhone 3G made its debut in India minus the mass hysteria and winding queues that had marked its launch in the US, Europe and parts of Asia.
Apple files an application with India's government to set up its own stores in India.
Apple chief Tim Cook met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi for the first time as the company looks at plotting an expansion strategy.
India relaxes its investment rules for foreign retailers, clearing way for giants such as Apple and IKEA to set up stores in the country.
Apple, working with contract manufacturer Wistron, started local assembly of iPhones for the first time in India at Bengaluru with its iPhone SE model.
Apple Inc launched its first online store in India, coinciding with the country's holiday season.
India approved incentives under a federal plan to boost domestic smartphone production to 16 companies, including top Apple suppliers.
Contract workers at the Bengaluru factory of Apple supplier Wistron ransacked the facility after a protest against unpaid wages. The factory was put on probation by Apple before resuming production two months later.
Protests erupted at the Tamil Nadu plant of Foxconn after more than 250 women workers who live in one of the company dormitories were treated for food poisoning. Apple later found facilities did not meet required standards and the factory was closed for over three weeks.
India's competition watchdog orders an investigation into Apple's in-app fee system, saying it was of the initial view that the iPhone maker had violated certain antitrust laws.
Apple supplier Pegatron inaugurated its first plant in Tamil Nadu state to assemble iPhones.
Apple supplier Foxlink, which manufactures iPhone chargers, halted production temporarily at its assembly facility in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh after a massive fire caused part of the building to collapse.
