Filipina traveller offloaded after pretending to have husband in Oman

She paid around Dh2,140 to fake a marriage certificate, a wedding picture, among other documents

File photo (PNA) used for illustrative purposes

by Web Desk Published: Sat 28 Oct 2023, 4:08 PM

Trying to fly out of the Philippines, a Filipino woman told immigration authorities a simple reason why she was travelling: She wanted to visit her husband in Oman. But eagle-eyed airport officers quickly found out no such man was waiting for her.

It turned out all the documents that the woman presented were fake, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) said in local media reports.

She said she was aware the papers — from the marriage certificate to the affidavit of support from the non-existent husband — were forged. She even paid Php30,000 (around Dh2,140) for the documents. To support the lie, a wedding picture was also edited.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The woman was apparently recruited for a supposed job via illegal channels. She said she availed of the illegal services after seeing "success stories" among the agents' purported clients, according to local media reports.

It wasn't the first time the woman tried to leave the country, the BI said. Just a month ago, she was bound for Malaysia but was also offloaded because she didn't have proper documents.

With cases of illegal recruitment still rampant in the Philippines, the immigration authority reiterated its call for Filipinos to be vigilant and rely only on licensed agencies when planning to work abroad.

ALSO READ: