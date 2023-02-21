Bollywood's 'biggest comedy' Hera Pheri 3 officially begins shooting; Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty to return

As the new chair of a powerful Senate committee, he gets sweeping jurisdiction over issues that have animated his rise in politics
Nearly two decades after the release of 'Phir Hera Pheri', the sequel to the iconic 2000 comedy hit Hera Pheri, a third installment to the beloved series has finally been announced.
A whirlpool of rumours and speculations have been making the rounds for some time now regarding the existence of a third movie – titled by fans as 'Hera Pheri 3' – with developments ranging from Kartik Aaryan being rumoured to be part of the third movie, to Akshay Kumar reportedly backing out because he didn't like the script.
With rumours in 2020 circulating that the movie had been indefinitely shelved due to financial issues, fans of one of India's most iconic comedy franchises have truly been through a rollercoaster of emotions.
However, the wait is finally over, and it comes with good news – not only is the movie indeed happening, but it has now gone on floors, and the original trio of Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty have officially begun shooting.
According to local media outlets, the shoot for the film has quietly begun at Mumbai's Empire Studio (owned by the film's producer Firoz Nadiadwala). Unlike previous installments, the film will not be directed by Anees Bazmee, and will be helmed instead by Farhad Samji. A source claims that Kumar, Rawal and Shetty are all thrilled to be returning as Raju, Baburao and Shyam respectively.
