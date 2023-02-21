Watch: Tackling Ranbir Kapoor, assaulting Sonu Nigam; 3 times fans went overboard this week

There are several perils that come with being a public figure, and sometimes having fans that cross boundaries, and may even put a star in harm's way, is one of them

Fans, arguably, are one of the most rewarding parts of being a celebrity. The love and admiration that supporters can have for a star is incomparable, and they are a huge part of what propels a public figure's rise to success. This is particularly true for India, whose Mumbai-based film industry Bollywood is one of the largest centres for film production in the world, amassing billions of passionate fans around the globe.

Unfortunately, however, there are several perils that come with being so closely in the spotlight – and having followers that sometimes cross boundaries, and may even put a star in harm's way, is one of them. Sometimes, even fans with the best intentions can take things too far.

Here are 3 instances this week when your favourite Indian stars have been ambushed by fans.

Fan lunges at Ranbir Kapoor mid-event

The Brahmastra actor was at a promotional event for his upcoming film "Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar" when a fan breached his security detail, ran onto stage, and lunged at the actor mid-event. Kapoor, although visibly surprised, immediately turned to hug the fan, cradling her head in his hands before security removed her from the stage.

Videos of the incident are going viral on social media, with fans applauding Kapoor for his warm gesture, and for handling the moment with grace. Set to release next month, "Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar" is a romantic comedy film that will feature the never-seen-before pairing of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor.

Man assaults Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam

File photo

The veteran singer was performing live at a concert in Mumbai's Chembur area on Monday, February 20, when he was assaulted by a fan. Nigam was reportedly exiting the stage following the concert when a man grabbed him, according to Mumbai Police DCP Hemrajsingh Rajput.

"After [the] live concert, Sonu Nigam was coming down from stage when a man held him", said Rajput. "After objection, he pushed Sonu Nigam and two other men with him from the steps; one of those two men sustained injuries."

The assailant has been identified as Swapnil Phaterpekar – the son of local Shiv Sena MLA Prakash Phaterpekar. The former had allegedly reached out to Nigam for a selfie when the scuffle broke out between him and the singer's security.

Following the incident, Nigam filed a complaint at the Chembur police station, with Mumbai Police registering a case against Phaterpekar.

Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw attacked by 'fans'; car smashed with baseball bat

The 23-year-old sportsman, currently playing for Mumbai in domestic cricket, was allegedly manhandled outside a luxury hotel in Santacruz, Mumbai, following an argument with a 'fan'. Shaw's car was smashed with a baseball bat after a verbal altercation broke out when he allegedly refused to take selfies with a woman – a social media influencer – and her friend, police officials said on Thursday.

Footage of the incident has been circulating the internet, in which Shaw can be seen being mishandled.

The influencer, identified as Sapna Gill, was arrested the same day, while her friend, Shobhit Thakur, and six others, were booked on charges of rioting and extortion. Gill's lawyer alleges that Shaw was drunk, accusing him of assaulting the influencer with a wooden bat in a "misuse of power and position".

Meanwhile, police claim that it was Gill and Thakur who were inebriated at the time of the incident.

