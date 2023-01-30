'Grateful, happy, loved': Shah Rukh Khan greets fans outside Mumbai residence post 'Pathaan' success

Dressed in all-black and a bandanna, Shah Rukh on Sunday made an appearance on the balcony of his sea-facing bungalow 'Mannat'

Photo: Twitter

Mon 30 Jan 2023

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, whose latest film Pathaan is creating new records since its release last week, greeted a multitude of admirers outside his Bandra home in Mumbai last night.

Hordes of screaming fans waited for the actor with many clicking pictures and recording videos from their smartphones. Dressed in all-black and a bandanna, Shah Rukh on Sunday made an appearance on the balcony of his sea-facing bungalow 'Mannat', one of the landmarks of Mumbai.

Early Monday morning, the 57-year-old actor shared a video of the crowded street with a bus and a few cars stuck amid the sea of fans, on his official Twitter account.

"Mehmaan Nawaazi Pathaan ke ghar par... Thank u all my Mehmaans for making my Sunday so full of love. Grateful. Happy. Loved," he captioned the post, referring to a popular dialogue from Pathaan.

Shah Rukh waved, blew kisses, greeted fans with a 'namaste' and a 'salaam'. He also spread his arms in his signature pose and performed the hook step of Jhoome Jo Pathaan, the title song of his recent release, in front of the hundreds of people waiting to catch a glimpse of their favourite star.

Later, the actor also requested fans to not climb on the bus.

Pathaan, which is Shah Rukh's first big screen release as a lead actor in over four years, continued its record-breaking run at the box office as it collected Rs429 crore gross worldwide in four days, said production banner Yash Raj Films (YRF) on Sunday.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film follows the titular spy (Shah Rukh) who comes out of exile to thwart the diabolical plans of the terrorist group Outfit X, led by Jim (John Abraham), from launching an attack on India.

Also starring Deepika Padukone, Pathaan released on January 25.