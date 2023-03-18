4.3-magnitude earthquake hits Afghanistan's Fayzabad

By ANI Published: Sat 18 Mar 2023, 7:58 AM

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 occurred 213 km east of Fayzabad, Afghanistan on Saturday at 06:51:03 IST, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.3, Occurred on 18-03-2023, 06:51:03 IST, Lat: 37.04 & Long: 72.96, Depth: 105 Km, Location: 213km E of Fayzabad, Afghanistan," NCS tweeted on Saturday.

The quake struck at a depth of 105 kilometres at a latitude of 37.04 and a longitude of 72.96.

