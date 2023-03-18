4.3-magnitude earthquake hits Afghanistan's Fayzabad

Family members wait outside the mine wrapped in woollen ponchos against the cold, desperate for news of their loved ones
An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 occurred 213 km east of Fayzabad, Afghanistan on Saturday at 06:51:03 IST, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).
"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.3, Occurred on 18-03-2023, 06:51:03 IST, Lat: 37.04 & Long: 72.96, Depth: 105 Km, Location: 213km E of Fayzabad, Afghanistan," NCS tweeted on Saturday.
The quake struck at a depth of 105 kilometres at a latitude of 37.04 and a longitude of 72.96.
ALSO READ:
Family members wait outside the mine wrapped in woollen ponchos against the cold, desperate for news of their loved ones
Webb's infrared eyes observed all the gas and dust flung into space by a huge, hot star 15,000 light-years away
More than 50,000 people were killed by the back-to-back quakes, with thousands left injured and displaced
The Sharia compliant 20g minted bullion would be a perfect gift during Eid Al Fitr
Defence ministry says Russian fighter jets did not use their on-board weapons and made no contact with the UAV
With its update, text responses from GPT-4 will be more accurate, and — in future — will come from both image and text inputs in a major leap forward for the technology
More than 5,600 tonnes of garbage had piled up by Monday, drawing complaints from some district mayors