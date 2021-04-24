Watch: Pet dog crashes relay race; wins at last second

The pooch had managed to get away from its owners to join the wild sprint for the finish.

A pet pooch at a high school track event in Logan, Utah, gave runners at the event a bit of a 'ruff' time after it broke away from its owners and joined the race.

In a video that has since gone viral, spectators can be heard cheering the pup on loudly as it dashed effortlessly across the track, overtaking all but one runner in its wild sprint to the finish.

Although Logan High School senior Gracie Laney had gained a comfortable lead over her fellow athletes at the girls' 4x200 relay, victory was not meant to be.

She was quickly aware of an unexpected competitor hot on her heels, as Holly closed the gap and crossed the finish line just before Gracie did — almost tripping up her human counterpart in the process.

Speaking to Salt Lake Tribune, Gracie said she thought it was funny she got beaten by a dog.

“I really wish I had gotten a selfie or something with it,” she said.