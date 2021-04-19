- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Watch: Man lies on train tracks in viral TikTok stunt
Authorities have denounced the video and are looking to arrest the man who made it.
Egyptian authorities have denounced a viral TikTok of a man performing a dangerous stunt at a railroad in the country.
DON'T MISS:
>> Watch: Viral dancing Kerala medicos take on trolls with second video
According to Sharjah News, Egypt’s Minister of Transport, Kamel Elwazir condemned the video, which went viral on social media.
Captured by cheering friends, the unnamed man is seen lying in between railroad bars while a moving train passes over him. The man and his pals are then seen celebrating after the reckless act.
Elwazir confirmed in a TV interview that authorities are now seeking to identify and arrest the parties responsible.
"We are now looking for him,” he said. “We will arrest him and we will not leave him."
DON'T MISS:
>> Viral Dubai video shows a moon-shaped lake in desert
The Minister referred to the recent spate of train accidents that had occurred in the country. The most recent happened on Sunday, as at least 11 were killed and nearly 100 killed after four carriages of a train heading from Cairo to the Nile Delta city of Mansoura came off the tracks in Toukh.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus: Bahrain reports 997 Covid cases, 1,...
There are currently 92 Covid-19 cases in a critical condition, and... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Saudi, Iran hold talks to ease tensions: Report
The April 9 meeting in Iraq, first reported by the Financial Times on ... READ MORE
-
MENA
Rockets hit Iraqi air base, 2 security forces...
The attack comes days after an explosives-laden drone targeted US-led ... READ MORE
-
MENA
Nearly 100 hurt in Egypt train accident: Health...
The train was heading from Cairo to the Nile Delta city of Mansoura... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
-
Weather
Video: Stunning waterfalls in UAE as heavy rains...
It rained so heavily in the UAE that gorgeous waterfalls have formed... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Jobless for a year, man hits Dh300,000...
He has pledged a certain amount of the prize money for charity. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: 25 workers who won $1 million hit another...
Palakkal belongs to the same group of 25 employees of the school... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
8 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli