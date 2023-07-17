US: Over 1,500 flights cancelled as storms hit northeast region

New Jersey's Newark Liberty International Airport experienced most cancellations with 362 flights cancelled and 337 delayed

By APP Published: Mon 17 Jul 2023, 10:32 AM

Over 1,500 flights in and out of the United States have been cancelled as of Sunday evening as storms battered the country's northeast region over the weekend.

Thunderstorms and heavy rains have caused massive flight disruptions and ground stops at major airports in New York and New Jersey, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey has experienced the most significant cancellations, with 362 flights cancelled and 337 delayed as of Sunday evening, according to the flight-tracking site FlightAware.

In New York, John F. Kennedy International Airport has seen 318 cancelled flights and 426 delayed flights. At LaGuardia Airport, another airport in the city, the number of cancelled flights has reached 270.

