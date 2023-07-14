Flight cancellations, disruptions in Europe from July 15: Full list of countries where ongoing strikes may affect travel plans

It is already serving three destinations in the country - Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah
European airports are in the midst of another busy summer as passenger numbers globally recover to pre-pandemic levels, while airline and airport staff continue wage talks.
The travel industry is on high alert for disruption after Europe's peak season last year was hit by cancellations, causing chaos at airports. This summer, air traffic control issues are likely to be the weak spot, according to warnings from Eurocontrol, which manages the European airspace.
One of the Eurocontrol trade unions has announced a six-month period when industrial action could take place in the Network Manager Operations Centre, which oversees traffic across the European airspace, the pan-European organisation said on July 7. The union has not set specific dates for a strike.
Here's a list of countries where strikes are scheduled to take place and may affect flights:
Ryanair pilots in Belgium will strike on July 15 to 16 in demand of higher wages and better working conditions, their union said earlier this month. The strike could affect around 140 flights from Charleroi airport, but it is yet unclear how many pilots will join and how many flights will need to be cancelled.
Around 950 workers at Britain's No.2 airport Gatwick, including ground staff, baggage handlers, and check-in agents, will strike due to a pay dispute from July 28 to August 1 and from August 4 to 8, the Unite trade union said today, July 14.
Concerns over air traffic control delays already prompted EasyJet to axe 2 per cent of its summer flight schedule on July 10, affecting the holiday plans of 180,000 customers. The airline cancelled 1,700 flights, mostly from Gatwick, for the rest of July and August.
At Birmingham Airport, around 100 security officers and terminal technicians will begin continuous strike action from July 18. The strikes will severely impact the airport's security and terminal maintenance, leading to flight delays, Unite said.
Repeated air traffic control (ATC) strikes in France — related to President Emmanuel Macron's plan to raise pension age — have led to delays and limited flights across the country, causing more air space congestion in Europe.
Ryanair, which has asked the European Commission to protect overflights from strike disruption, cancelled more than 900 flights in June mainly due to French ATC strikes.
Multiple unions have called a nationwide airport staff strike on July 15, related to talks for a new collective contract. Air traffic controllers, baggage handlers and check-in personnel along with Italian pilots of Vueling will walk out between 10am and 6pm local time. Malta Air pilots and flight attendants will join them from noon for four hours.
Talking to Italian media, Transport Minister Matteo Salvini said companies and workers would meet the following week to continue negotiations.
Air traffic control company ENAV has confirmed there will be no strikes in the Italian air transport sector between July 27 and September 5 due to a summer exemption provided for in the industry regulations.
Easyjet cancelled 350 flights arriving to or departing from Portugal ahead of a cabin staff strike on July 21 to 25, the SNPVAC union of civil aviation flight personnel said. It will be the union's third strike since the beginning of the year.
Pilots at Iberia Regional Air Nostrum, who had been striking every Monday and Friday since February 27, went on a daily indefinite strike from June 6 amid a pay dispute. As of July 14, Iberia said on its website some flight routes could be affected.
