UN re-elects Antonio Guterres as secretary-general

AP/New York
Filed on June 18, 2021

(AP file)

His second five-year term begins on January 1, 2022.


The UN General Assembly elected Antonio Guterres to a second term as secretary-general on Friday, giving him another five years at the helm of the 193-member world organization.

Ambassadors in the assembly chamber burst into applause as Assembly President Volkan Bozkir announced Guterres’ re-election by acclamation.

Just before the announcement, Estonia’s UN Ambassador Sven Jurgenson, the current Security Council president, read a resolution adopted by the 15-member council recommending Guterres for a second term.

Under the UN Charter, the General Assembly elects the secretary-general on the recommendation of the Security Council.




