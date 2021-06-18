UN re-elects Antonio Guterres as secretary-general
His second five-year term begins on January 1, 2022.
The UN General Assembly elected Antonio Guterres to a second term as secretary-general on Friday, giving him another five years at the helm of the 193-member world organization.
Ambassadors in the assembly chamber burst into applause as Assembly President Volkan Bozkir announced Guterres’ re-election by acclamation.
Just before the announcement, Estonia’s UN Ambassador Sven Jurgenson, the current Security Council president, read a resolution adopted by the 15-member council recommending Guterres for a second term.
Under the UN Charter, the General Assembly elects the secretary-general on the recommendation of the Security Council.
