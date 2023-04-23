Look: New York's iconic Empire State Building turns green for Eid Al Fitr

Foreign ministry urges nationals to be vigilant, especially in public places
New York's iconic Empire State Building lit up in green to celebrate the Eid Al Fitr holiday that marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.
The green facade remained until the famous 102-story skyscraper closed to the public after midnight.
The skyscraper has carried out the tradition for several years now; it is an annual lighting, a building spokeswoman said. Muslim-Americans across the United States celebrated Eid Al Fitr on Friday.
The Empire State Building famously shines specific colours for a number of religious holidays: pastel shades for Easter, blue and white for Hanukkah, and red and green for Christmas.
The privately-owned building receives hundreds of requests each year to be lit in particular colours for various causes and events. Although the building does not make its selection process public, it does not accept requests for political campaigns, religious figures and organisations, or personal events.
ALSO READ:
Foreign ministry urges nationals to be vigilant, especially in public places
There were no immediate reports of serious damage or casualties
The country lies on the fault lines in the Pacific Basin
The assistance from Saudi Arabia comes at a crucial time as the IMF programme will expire on June 30
Trial engaged and neutralised a hostile ballistic missile threat, elevating India into the elite club of nations having Naval BMD capability, said country's defence ministry
California jury finds electric vehicle maker's Autopilot feature did not fail in what apeared to be the first ever trial related to a crash involving the partially automated driving software
I’ll stay at 10 Janpath for some time, then we’ll figure out something, says defiant Congress leader
Company's AI rival to ChatGPT will be able to code in 20 programming languages including Java, C++ and Python, and also help debug and explain code to users