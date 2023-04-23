Look: New York's iconic Empire State Building turns green for Eid Al Fitr

The privately-owned building receives hundreds of requests each year to be lit in particular colours for various causes and events

Photos: Twitter

By APP Published: Sun 23 Apr 2023, 11:11 PM

New York's iconic Empire State Building lit up in green to celebrate the Eid Al Fitr holiday that marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

The green facade remained until the famous 102-story skyscraper closed to the public after midnight.

The skyscraper has carried out the tradition for several years now; it is an annual lighting, a building spokeswoman said. Muslim-Americans across the United States celebrated Eid Al Fitr on Friday.

The Empire State Building famously shines specific colours for a number of religious holidays: pastel shades for Easter, blue and white for Hanukkah, and red and green for Christmas.

The privately-owned building receives hundreds of requests each year to be lit in particular colours for various causes and events. Although the building does not make its selection process public, it does not accept requests for political campaigns, religious figures and organisations, or personal events.

ALSO READ: