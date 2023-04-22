Watch: India celebrates Eid Al Fitr, faithful pray, greet each other on first day of festival

People in Delhi headed to the historic Jama Masjid to offer their prayers

By ANI Published: Sat 22 Apr 2023, 8:44 AM

Some countries have declared Saturday to be the first day of Eid, after the moon sighting on Thursday. India, is one among those several nations.

The culturally diverse nation, today, celebrates Eid Al Fitr, with Muslims across the subcontinent marking an end to the holy month of Ramadan.

Take a look at how the faithful celebrated the festival, with iconic mosques across the nation being packed with worshippers early today morning.

People in Delhi headed to the historic Jama Masjid to offer their Eid prayers.

While talking to ANI, a man who came to offer his prayers said, "I extend my wishes to the entire country on the occasion of Eid. This is a very important occasion after the 30 days of fasting. We are happy right now and special arrangements are made for the morning namaz. Delicious food will be made in our houses today."

Another man, G R Siddique from Ghaziabad said, "Today is a very happy day. Namaz is being offered everywhere in India with love."

"My only message is that Hindus and Muslims in the country maintain the spirit of brotherhood and spread this message all across the globe," he added.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police were fully prepared to ensure the security of those offering their prayers.

While talking to ANI, Special Commissioner of Police Dependra Pathak said, "This is a time of joy and festivities. Delhi Police has professional excellence in crowd management, especially when it comes to festivals or celebrations. Strategic deployment, communication with people and community policing is done every year. Forces do come from outside, across Delhi."

"Thousands of Police personnel deployed in the Central District - both in uniform and civil clothes. The local population also cooperates in creating an orderly atmosphere," he added.

Muslims in Mumbai offered prayers on the occassion of Eid at Mahim Dargah.

Eid in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal was celebrated on a grand scale as people gathered at Eidgah in Bhopal to offer greetings.

Popular actors also made their way to pay their respects on the festive occasion. Mammootty and Dulquer Salman offered their prayers at Kaloor International Stadium.

Eid Al Fitr is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the tenth month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

The festival marks the end of month-long fasting in Ramadan and the beginning of Shawwal. Since the observance of the moon is essential for ending Ramzan month and celebrating Eid, it is celebrated in different parts of the world on different days usually with a one-day difference.

ALSO READ: