Watch: Sheikh Mohammed is a happy, doting granddad in adorable videos, photos of royal family's Eid Al Fitr celebration

The country's royals, top officials share light-hearted moments as they exchange greetings and warm wishes
It was a time for family get-togethers during the Eid Al Fitr holidays. UAE residents and citizens spent quality time with their loved ones — and Dubai's royal family was no exception.
In a set of heart-warming photos and a video shared on social media by family members, His Highness Shaikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, can be seen celebrating the Eid Al Fitr holidays with his grandchildren and other family members.
The photos show the Dubai Ruler surrounded by his grandchildren. One of them is on his lap while another one is seen resting on his shoulder.
The images also feature Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Maktoum Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance and Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council.
Earlier, the President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, also shared a family photo on his Instagram account with his grandchildren during the Eid Al Fitr break.
