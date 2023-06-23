'Extremely committed to safety': OceanGate co-founder hits back at James Cameron over Titanic sub

Missing Titanic sub: 'Landing frame, rear cover' from vessel among discovered debris, says dive expert
Experts within the unified command have been evaluating the information
The former business partner of Titanic submersible pilot Stockton Rush said on Friday that they put safety first when they co-founded their deep-sea exploration company.
"Titanic" movie director James Cameron has accused OceanGate Expeditions of ignoring safety warnings, after Rush and four other people were lost in a catastrophic implosion while descending to the shipwreck.
Guillermo Soehnlein, who started OceanGate with Rush before leaving the company in 2013, said he was not involved in the design of the Titan submersible, but denied his old friend was reckless.
"He was extremely committed to safety," he told Britain's Times Radio.
"He was also extremely diligent about managing risks, and was very keenly aware of the dangers of operating in a deep ocean environment.
"So that's one of the main reasons I agreed to go into business with him in 2009."
Soehnlein noted that Cameron himself had conducted many submersible descents, including more than 30 to the Titanic site in the North Atlantic, and to the Earth's deepest point in the Pacific Mariana Trench.
"I think he was asked about a similar risk and he said, 'look, if something happens at that depth, it will be catastrophic in a matter of microseconds.'"
"To the point where the implosion happens at almost supersonic speeds and you'd basically be dead before your brain could even process that anything was wrong."
Soehnlein stressed, however, that it was too soon to say what happened to the Titan, and that it was "tricky to navigate" to formulate global regulations for submersibles designed to go ultra deep.
But deep-sea exploration should continue despite the tragedy, he said.
"Just like with space exploration, the best way to preserve the memories and the legacies of these five explorers is to conduct an investigation, find out what went wrong, take lessons learned and then move forward."
ALSO READ:
Experts within the unified command have been evaluating the information
The viral video has been shot by 22-year-old Abbi Jackson, who identifies herself as an "underwater videographer" and was employed by OceanGate Expeditions, according to media reports
A surge of assets and experts have joined the operation in the past day, and sonar has picked up unidentified underwater noises
Musk, meanwhile, jokes about the move he would use against Zuckerberg, who has been undergoing jiu-jitsu training
The Coast Guard said remote-controlled underwater search vehicles directed to where the noises were detected had not yielded results
The survivors living in makeshift huts where their homes used to be, millions of children out of school, damaged infrastructure waiting to be repaired
Wendy Rush, who is the Director of Communications and Expedition Team Member at OceanGate Expeditions, is the great-granddaughter of Isidor and Ida Straus
Titan set off with 96 hours of air, so its oxygen tanks would likely be depleted some time on Thursday afternoon