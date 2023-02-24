Canada announces support for Iranian temporary residents

Iranians will be able to apply for a new permit to study or work in Canada and will be exempt from certain processing fees

Photo: Reuters

By AFP Published: Fri 24 Feb 2023, 10:17 AM

The Canadian government announced on Thursday a relaxation of immigration rules for Iranians in Canada.

"These measures will make it easier for Iranians who wish to extend their temporary status in Canada," the immigration department said in a statement.

Iranians will be able to apply for a new permit to study or work in Canada and will be exempt from certain processing fees.

They will be also able to apply for a work permit that allows them to pursue any occupation and for any employer of their choice.

"Canada will not stand idly by in the face of these aggressions as the Iranian regime continues its ongoing human rights violations," Immigration Minister Sean Fraser said.

"Applications from Iranians in Canada will also be processed on a priority basis," the statement said, noting the measures will take effect March 1.

Ottawa has imposed numerous sanctions against Iranian organisations and officials in recent months to condemn the crackdown on anti-government protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini while she was in police custody.

ALSO READ: