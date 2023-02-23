Iran helicopter crash kills 1, injures sports minister

The chopper was landing at a stadium when the accident took place

By AFP Published: Thu 23 Feb 2023, 9:42 PM

A helicopter carrying Iran's sports minister crashed on Thursday in the country's south, killing one of his aides and injuring him as well as 15 other people, state media reported.

The minister, Hamid Sajjadi, suffered a head injury in the accident which occurred when the helicopter was landing at a stadium in Baft, a town in Kerman province, the official IRNA news agency said.

His adviser, Esmail Ahmadi, died and another 16 people including the minister, four crew members and other officials were injured, IRNA added, citing the Red Crescent.

"The minister has a brain haemorrhage, but his general condition is stable," Mohammad Saberi, the head of the Red Crescent in the province, said on television.

"The Red Crescent helicopter hit the ground when it was landing and had been a few meters (yards) off the ground," IRNA said.