Iran helicopter crash kills 1, injures sports minister

US President promises during an unannounced visit to stand with Ukraine as long as it takes
A helicopter carrying Iran's sports minister crashed on Thursday in the country's south, killing one of his aides and injuring him as well as 15 other people, state media reported.
The minister, Hamid Sajjadi, suffered a head injury in the accident which occurred when the helicopter was landing at a stadium in Baft, a town in Kerman province, the official IRNA news agency said.
His adviser, Esmail Ahmadi, died and another 16 people including the minister, four crew members and other officials were injured, IRNA added, citing the Red Crescent.
"The minister has a brain haemorrhage, but his general condition is stable," Mohammad Saberi, the head of the Red Crescent in the province, said on television.
"The Red Crescent helicopter hit the ground when it was landing and had been a few meters (yards) off the ground," IRNA said.
US President promises during an unannounced visit to stand with Ukraine as long as it takes
Age-old tradition is pitted against activists in a very British clash of classes
The ban was imposed in November last year following alleged detection of Vibrio cholera from a few consignments from India
The recall came after regulators expressed concerns about the way Tesla's system responds in four areas along roads
Neal Mohan, soon-to-be CEO of Youtube, shot to fame after Susan Wojcicki announced that she was stepping down
The maker of Nescafe instant coffee and KitKat chocolate bars raised prices by 8.2 per cent last year
As the new chair of a powerful Senate committee, he gets sweeping jurisdiction over issues that have animated his rise in politics