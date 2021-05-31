6.1 magnitude earthquake strikes Alaska

The quake was at a depth of 58.2 kilometers.

An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck the US state of Alaska, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said on Monday.

It struck at around 10.59pm local time on Sunday (0659 GMT on Monday), and was felt widely throughout the Alaskan interior, according to the Alaska Earthquake Center.

No tsunami warning was issued by the National Tsunami Warning Center as of 2343 local time on Sunday.

Separately, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) and the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) also pegged the trembler's magnitude at 6.1.