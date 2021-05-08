- EVENTS
4-year-old goes shopping on Amazon, leaves behind Dh10,000 bill
The boy ordered 51 cases of SpongeBob SquarePants popsicles to his aunt’s house.
A student was stuck with a bill of $2,618.85 (Dh9,600) after her nephew ordered 51 cases of popsicles to her house.
According to an Instagram post, Jennifer Bryant’s 4-year-old nephew Noah accidentally ordered 918 popsicles on Amazon to be delivered to his aunt’s house.
After Amazon refused to take the packages back, Bryant took to a New York University students’ Facebook page for help.
An Instagram post, featuring a picture of Noah contentedly eating a popsicle from his haul, was shared by Bryant’s classmate Katie Schloss. According to her, Bryant had tried to sell the popsicles, but many melted before she could do so, as she had no place to store them.
Schloss had set up a GoFundMe page to help her classmate, a mum of three, recover the cost of the accidental purchase. Over 400 strangers on the internet raised over $10,000 (Dh36,000) for Bryant after the story went viral.
