Al Qaeda leader's killing risks greater anti-American violence, State Dept warns

Ayman Al Zawahiri was eliminated by US over the weekend

By Reuters Published: Wed 3 Aug 2022, 7:53 AM

The killing of Al Qaeda leader Ayman Al Zawahiri by the United States may prompt Al Qaeda supporters to target US facilities or citizens with the potential for more anti-American violence, the State Department warned on Tuesday.

"Following al-Zawahiri’s death, supporters of Al Qaeda, or its affiliated terrorist organizations, may seek to attack US facilities, personnel, or citizens," the State Department said in a Worldwide Caution Update.

"The Department of State believes there is a higher potential for anti-American violence given the death of Ayman al-Zawahiri on July 31, 2022."

ALSO READ: