African Union suspends Sudan over 'unconstitutional' military takeover

The couple broke with tradition by foregoing the rituals and ceremonies usual to royal weddings
World1 day ago
The African Union announced Wednesday it had suspended Sudan until civilian rule in the country is restored, saying it rejected the military takeover as an "unconstitutional" seizure of power.
The continent-wide bloc said it "strongly condemns the seizure of power" and was suspending Sudan from all AU activities "until the effective restoration of the civilian-led transitional authority".
Military forces detained at least five senior Sudanese government figures on Monday, officials said, as the country's main pro-democracy group called on people to take to the streets to counter an apparent military coup.
The Sudanese Professionals' Association, a group leading demands for a transition to democracy, also said there were internet and phone signal outages across the country.
Monday's arrests come after weeks of rising tensions between Sudan's civilian and military leaders. A failed coup attempt in September fractured the country along old lines, pitting more-conservatives who want a military government against those who toppled Al Bashir more than two years ago in mass protests. In recent days, both camps have taken to the street in demonstrations.
The arrests of the five government figures were confirmed by two officials who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak to the media.
