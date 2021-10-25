News
Logo
 
HOME > News

UAE following developments in Sudan closely: Official

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on October 25, 2021
Photo: AFP

It called for stability in the country

The United Arab Emirates is following the recent developments in the Republic of Sudan, calling for calm, avoiding escalation, and its keenness on stability as soon as possible, a foreign ministry official said on Twitter.

ALSO READ:

>>Dubai Ruler orders humanitarian air-bridge to Sudan

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation stressed the need to preserve the political and economic gains that have been achieved and all that aims to protect the sovereignty and unity of Sudan, stressing its support for the brotherly Sudanese people.

More details to follow.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20211025&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=211029475&Ref=AR&profile=1664 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1664,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 