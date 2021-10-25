UAE following developments in Sudan closely: Official

It called for stability in the country

The United Arab Emirates is following the recent developments in the Republic of Sudan, calling for calm, avoiding escalation, and its keenness on stability as soon as possible, a foreign ministry official said on Twitter.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation stressed the need to preserve the political and economic gains that have been achieved and all that aims to protect the sovereignty and unity of Sudan, stressing its support for the brotherly Sudanese people.

More details to follow.