Afghanistan: Explosion heard close to passport office in Kabul

The West Coast rapper was assaulted at the Once Upon a Time in LA concert, which was expected to feature several artists
World3 days ago
An explosion took place close to the gate of the passport office in the Afghan capital Kabul on Thursday, an Afghan official said.
The nature of the blast was not immediately clear, nor were any casualty numbers, an official of the ministry of interior told Reuters on the condition of anonymity.
Large crowds of Afghans have been thronging outside the passport office in a bid to get travel documents in recent days after the service was restarted after weeks of suspension.
The West Coast rapper was assaulted at the Once Upon a Time in LA concert, which was expected to feature several artists
World3 days ago
Truss, a former trade minister who took over as foreign minister in September, is popular among the Conservative Party grassroots
World3 days ago
Official says number of deaths likely to increase considerably
World3 days ago
The country is located in a seismically active zone
World3 days ago
Fire broke out in a Siberian coal mine and more than 130 miners were evacuated safely
World3 days ago
Accident triggered an outpouring of grief in the local community and around the country
World4 days ago
News report says David Frost resigned due to disillusionment with Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government
World4 days ago
Nearly 90 items once belonged to late Argentine football superstar will go on the virtual auction block on Sunday
World4 days ago