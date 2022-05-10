900,000 Afghans lose jobs since Taliban takeover: SIGAR

More than 500,000 Afghan workers lost their jobs in the third quarter of 2021: ILO

Reuters file

According to the US Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR), at least 900,000 Afghans have lost their jobs since the Taliban took control last August.

Working women are disproportionately affected, according to SIGAR, with women’s employment expected to fall by 21 per cent by mid-2022, reported The Khaama Press.

Since the Taliban took power, unemployment has skyrocketed, and poverty across many parts of the country has put millions of people at risk.

According to the International Labour Organization, more than 500,000 Afghan workers lost their jobs in the third quarter of 2021, and the number of people who will lose their jobs since the Taliban took control is expected to reach 700,000 to 900,000 by mid-2022, reported Khaama Press.

Due to four decades of conflict, severe drought, and the pandemic, Afghanistan’s economy was already collapsing.

After the Taliban seized power following the hasty withdrawal of US soldiers, the international community froze Afghanistan’s assets and withheld help.

Moreover, women breadwinners have struggled to make ends meet since the Taliban took control. The majority of female employees in government offices are currently at home, reported Khaama Press.

Women’s rights grew steadily throughout the international presence in Afghanistan, but the Taliban’s return threatens this progress.

Taliban’s imposition of burqa on Afghan women is a case in point.