UAE weather: Up to 8ft waves, rough sea alert issued; rainy forecast for Tuesday

Further drop in temperatures expected in the coming days; rain to hit parts of the country.

File

By Web Desk Published: Tue 28 Dec 2021, 6:48 AM

The weather in UAE will continue to be cool and cloudy on Tuesday with a chance of rainfall in parts of the country, according to the national Met department (NCM).

The weather forecast for today is partly cloudy to cloudy at times -- associated with light rainfall over some areas especially northern areas and islands.

It will get humid by night and Wednesday morning over some western internal areas.

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times.

The sea will be moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea. However, the NCM issued a high waves alert for residents:

Continuity of fresh northwesterly winds with speed of 40kmph and rough sea with waves reaching up to 8ft offshore in the Arabian Gulf until 8:00am on Tuesday

Further drop in temperatures and more rain

The UAE is under the influence of an extension of an upper air low pressure from the West, accompanied with extension of low pressure from the south west, associated with southeasterly humid and warm winds with clouds continuing from the west towards the country, according to the NCM.

Weather from Thursday to Saturday will be partly cloudy to cloudy with a chance of some convective clouds formation over some areas, especially the northern, eastern and coastal areas, accompanied by rain of different intensity.

From Sunday to Tuesday the upper low pressure deepening, and the weather will be cloudy over most areas of the country, with convective clouds, associated with rain of different intensity at intervals and in different areas with lightning and thunder at times, with a probability of hail on some areas, especially the northern and eastern areas.

There will be moderate to fresh winds which will be strong at times causing blowing dust and sand over exposed areas.

Sea will be moderate, becoming rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea especially with clouds.