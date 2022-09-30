UAE weather: Temperatures may fall to 27ºC, light winds to blow

By Web Desk Published: Fri 30 Sep 2022, 6:24 AM

The day will be fair in general and partly cloudy at times, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

There is a chance of formation of convective clouds eastward and southward by afternoon. They might be associated with rainfall.

Temperatures in the country could be as high as 41ºC. Mercury is set to rise to 38ºC in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

However, temperatures could be as low as 27ºC in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

It will be humid by night and Saturday morning over some coastal areas, with levels ranging from 20 to 85 per cent.

Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times, causing blowing dust and sand during the day.

Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

