Watch: Dust devil in UAE rises up to the clouds in rare weather event

Residents noticed the rare twister sweeping through the emirate after parts of the country experienced unstable weather conditions
A dust devil rose up to the clouds in Sharjah, even as other parts of the UAE saw heavy rains and hail. A video shared by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) showed the whirlwind kick up dust into a funnel-shaped formation in the Madam area:
Such weather-related formations are rare in the UAE. However, this is the second such sighting in under 10 days. Last week, residents recorded what looked like a small tornado swirling above the ground.
Meanwhile, other videos shared online showed heavy rains and hail fall in some areas on Thursday, prompting flood warnings from the authorities.
The NCM reported icy rains in Sharjah’s Al Badayer. Weather-related handle Storm Centre shared a video of a resident scooping up ice pellets:
A video shared by the NCM showed vehicles splash through a water-logged street in Al Madam.
The NCM issued an alert, advising residents to stay away from areas prone to flash flooding and landslides.
The mercury today dipped to a cool 19.1°C on the Mebreh mountain in Ras Al Khaimah on Thursday morning. Rains have been forecast for the next two days.
