UAE weather: Temperatures cross 40°C over weekend; set to fall significantly this week

Temperatures crossed the 40°C-mark over the past few days, sparking fears of the onset of an early summer. However, the mercury will dip significantly over the next few days.

In fact, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), some areas will see a drop of up to 10°C this Thursday.

March 11 saw the mercury soaring to 42.1°C in Jabal Al Dhanna in Al Dhafra Region. The next day, the country recorded a high of 40.7°C in Al Shawamekh in Abu Dhabi.

According to the NCM’s five-day weather forecast, as temperatures dip on Thursday, 60kmph winds will kick up dust, affecting visibility.

Dusty conditions will prevail on Friday as well.

