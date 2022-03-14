UAE weather: Fog covers parts of the country, poor visibility in some areas

By Web Desk Published: Mon 14 Mar 2022, 6:30 AM

The weather in the UAE will be foggy, with poor visibility over some coastal areas, according to the NCM.

There are patches of fog over Al Ghuwifat (Al Dhafra Area).

The highest temperature will be 37ºC in Reizeen. Meanwhile, temperatures will be as high as 35ºC and 36ºC in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, respectively.

It will be humid over coastal areas, with ranging from 20 to 80 per cent in Abu Dhabi, and 15 to 85 per cent in Dubai.

Light to moderate winds will blow, with the speed 10-20 reaching 30km/hr.

Conditions at sea will be slight, in the Arabian Gulf and Oman sea.