UAE weather: Temperature to reach 45ºC, dusty day ahead

The weather today will be hot and dusty during the day and partly cloudy at times.
Clouds will appear eastward by afternoon.
Mercury is set to rise to 45ºC in internal areas whereas, Abu Dhabi and Dubai will experience a maximum temperature of 43ºC. Temperatures will decrease along the coast.
Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times, during the day causing blowing dust and sand.
Conditions at sea will be slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
The NCM said visibility would drop due to blowing dust and sand
Temperatures will be as high as 44ºC, today
Moderate to heavy showers witnessed in Al Qudra Lake area
Authority asks residents to exercise caution
