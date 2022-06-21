UAE weather: Temperature expected to drop slightly

The day will be hot and fair in general

By Web Desk Published: Tue 21 Jun 2022, 6:24 AM Last updated: Tue 21 Jun 2022, 6:39 AM

The day will be hot and fair in general, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Some clouds are expected to appear towards the east by today afternoon.

Temperatures are expected to drop, offering residents some respite from the heat. The highest temperature in Dubai will be 42ºC, and in Abu Dhabi will be 45ºC.

The day is expected to be slightly humid as humidity levels are expected to range from 15 per cent to 65 per cent.

Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times during daytime over internal areas.

Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian gulf and in Oman Sea.