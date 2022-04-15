UAE weather: Sunny day ahead; temperatures to hit 42°C

Fair, partly cloudy forecast for today.
Weather1 week ago
Temperatures are heating up as summer quickly approaches in the UAE.
According to the National Centre for Meteorology (NCM), mercury will hit 42°C in Al Quaa, while Abu Dhabi and Dubai will record highs of 41°C and 39°C, respectively.
Humidity levels are expected to be low, ranging between 20 and 60 per cent in both Dubai and Abu Dhabi.
Conditions at sea will be slight to moderate at times, both in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.
On Thursday, the NCM recorded a high of 46.3°C over in Al Dhafrah at 1.45pm. The rising temperatures follow the UAE's winter months that saw foggy mornings and cooler temperatures.
In the beginning of the year, a freezing temperature of 3.9°C was recorded on the UAE's highest peak, Jebel Jais in Ras Al Khaimah.
Fair, partly cloudy forecast for today.
Weather1 week ago
The weather forecast for today is fair and partly cloudy.
Weather1 week ago
Chance of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas
Weather1 week ago
Seas to remain slight
Weather2 weeks ago
Humid by night and Friday morning
Weather2 weeks ago
Temperatures will tend to increase gradually.
Weather2 weeks ago
It will be humid by night, the NCM says
Weather2 weeks ago
The day will be fair in general and partly cloudy and dusty at times
Weather2 weeks ago