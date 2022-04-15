UAE weather: Sunny day ahead; temperatures to hit 42°C

Conditions at sea will be slight to moderate at times

By Web Desk Published: Fri 15 Apr 2022, 6:51 AM Last updated: Fri 15 Apr 2022, 7:58 AM

Temperatures are heating up as summer quickly approaches in the UAE.

According to the National Centre for Meteorology (NCM), mercury will hit 42°C in Al Quaa, while Abu Dhabi and Dubai will record highs of 41°C and 39°C, respectively.

Humidity levels are expected to be low, ranging between 20 and 60 per cent in both Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Conditions at sea will be slight to moderate at times, both in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.

On Thursday, the NCM recorded a high of 46.3°C over in Al Dhafrah at 1.45pm. The rising temperatures follow the UAE's winter months that saw foggy mornings and cooler temperatures.

In the beginning of the year, a freezing temperature of 3.9°C was recorded on the UAE's highest peak, Jebel Jais in Ras Al Khaimah.