UAE weather: Strong winds to blow, temperatures to drop

The weather in the UAE will be fair to partly cloudy, hazy at times, on Friday, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
Temperatures will gradually decrease over the day, with a significant drop near the coast.
Temperatures will reach highs of 38°C in Abu Dhabi and 37°C in Dubai.
It will be humid with a probability of mist formation by morning.
Light to moderate Southwesterly to Northwesterly winds will cause blowing dust during the day at a speed of 15-30 km/hr reaching 45 km/hr.
Conditions at sea will be moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in the Oman Sea.
Authorities urge motorists to follow safety measures during extreme weather conditions
Convective clouds may form over the eastern parts of the country
Humidity levels will range from 20 to 85 per cent
Visibility will be reduced in some coastal and internal areas, says NCM
It will be humid by night and Sunday morning with levels ranging from 20 to 90 per cent