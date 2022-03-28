UAE weather: Rough sea alert issued; partly cloudy day ahead

File

By Web Desk Published: Mon 28 Mar 2022, 6:23 AM

The National Centre of Meteorology has issued a rough sea alert, with wave height reaching 10ft today.

The day will be fair in general and partly cloudy and dusty at times over some areas during the day.

Temperatures will reach 27ºC and 26ºC in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, respectively.

Moderate to fresh winds will blow strong at times especially over the sea, causing blowing dust and sand over some exposed areas.

Conditions at sea will be very rough to rough in the Arabian Gulf and rough to moderate in the Oman Sea.