UAE weather: Rain forecast for parts of the country on Thursday

It will get humid by night and Friday morning.

KT file

By Web Desk Published: Thu 18 Nov 2021, 6:41 AM

The weather in UAE will be partly cloudy with a chance of rain in parts of the country on Thursday, according to the national Met department (NCM).

The forecast for today is fair to partly cloudy in general and cloudy at times over some northern, coastal areas and islands, with a chance of rainfall.

It will get humid by night and Friday morning over some internal areas.

Light to moderate winds freshening at times especially with the clouds.

The sea will be moderate, may become rough at times during daytime.