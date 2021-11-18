UAE weather: Rain forecast for parts of the country on Thursday

NCM issued an alert about 'heavy rains and strong winds' in the country’s Eastern region
Weather1 week ago
The weather in UAE will be partly cloudy with a chance of rain in parts of the country on Thursday, according to the national Met department (NCM).
The forecast for today is fair to partly cloudy in general and cloudy at times over some northern, coastal areas and islands, with a chance of rainfall.
It will get humid by night and Friday morning over some internal areas.
Light to moderate winds freshening at times especially with the clouds.
The sea will be moderate, may become rough at times during daytime.
