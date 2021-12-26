UAE weather: Rain forecast for parts of the country on Sunday

Drop in temperatures is expected as the chances of rainfall increase on Monday

Sun 26 Dec 2021, 6:45 AM

The weather will be cloudy and dusty in the UAE on Sunday, with a chance of rainfall in parts of the country, according to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM).

The weather forecast for today is partly cloudy in general, becoming particularly overcast over islands and some Northern areas may be associated with light rainfall.

The UAE will experience moderate to fresh winds, becoming strong over the sea, causing blowing dust at times, especially westward.

A drop in temperatures is expected as the chances of rainfall increases on Monday, with partly cloudy to cloudy at times over some areas, especially Northern, Eastern and coastal areas.

The weather department issued a yellow weather alert, warning residents of rough sea, with wave height reaching up to 7 feet, from Saturday 2pm to Sunday 2pm.

NCM also forecast Northwesterly winds, which will be strong at times with 45 km/hr speed.

The NCM tweeted: “Fresh Northwesterly winds and strong at times with speed of 45 km/hr and rough Sea in the Arabian Gulf with wave height 7 Ft offshore from 14:00 Saturday 25/12/2021 until 14:00 Sunday 26/12/2021.”

It will be humid by morning, and temperatures in Dubai and Abu Dhabi are expected to reach 27°C and 26°C, respectively.

The lowest temperature recorded over the UAE on Saturday was 10.2°C in Jabal Jais ( Ras Al Khaimah ) at 03:15 UAE Local time, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The sea will be moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.