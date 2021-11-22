UAE

UAE weather: Partly cloudy forecast for Monday

Chance of fog or mist formation in parts of the country.

KT file
KT file

By Wed Desk

Published: Mon 22 Nov 2021, 6:52 AM

The weather in UAE will be partly cloudy with an increase in temperature, according to the national Met department (NCM).

It will get humid by night and Tuesday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation Westward. 

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times during daytime. 

The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and  slight in Oman Sea.


