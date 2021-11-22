UAE weather: Partly cloudy forecast for Monday

The lowest temperature will be recorded in the Al Razeen area of Abu Dhabi
The weather in UAE will be partly cloudy with an increase in temperature, according to the national Met department (NCM).
It will get humid by night and Tuesday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation Westward.
Light to moderate winds, freshening at times during daytime.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.
