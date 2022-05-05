UAE weather: Mercury rises as temperature set to touch 44°C

Partly cloudy, dusty conditions to prevail
Weather1 week ago
The temperature is set to gradually increase in the UAE on Thursday, touching 44°C in some internal areas.
The National Center of Meteorology also predicts fair to hazy skies during the daytime, with some clouds appearing eastward.
Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, will cause blowing dust and sand during the daytime as well.
The sea will be slight to moderate at times in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
