More than 1,400 new parking spaces in Sharjah were converted into paid slots during the first quarter of this year after the municipality provided signs indicating that the lots were subject to fees, a top official said on Wednesday.
Hamed Al Qaed, Director of Public Parking Department, said the parking lots have been fitted with smart payment devices that use touch technology. Motorists can also use coins for payment. Parking fees can also be paid via the app or by sending an SMS.
The total number of paid parking spaces in the Emirate has increased to 55,300 and more than 1,210 smart parking meters have been fitted in various areas, Al Qaed said.
The Sharjah Municipality will continue with its campaign to ensure there is no violations of parking spaces, he added.
The creation of new parking spaces was based on a comprehensive survey of different areas of the Emirate, especially places where motorists violate parking rules, Al Qaed explained.
