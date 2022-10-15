UAE weather: Humidity to rise up to 90 per cent tonight

Icy rains amid hot spells in UAE: Why heavy showers, hailstorms have been lashing the emirates
Though the weather seemed erratic over the past few weeks, such conditions are considered normal around this time of the year, an NCM official says
The day will be fair in general and partly cloudy at times, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.
Temperatures in the country could be as high as 42ºC. Mercury is set to rise to 38ºC in Abu Dhabi and 39ºC in Dubai.
It will be humid by night and Sunday morning with a probability of fog or mist formation over some coastal areas, humidity levels will range from 15 to 90 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.
Light to moderate winds will blow. Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.
ALSO READ:
Though the weather seemed erratic over the past few weeks, such conditions are considered normal around this time of the year, an NCM official says
NCM has issued a yellow alert for nearly the entire UAE for fog; red alerts have been issued in some areas as well
Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, to accompany humidity
It will be humid by night and Wednesday morning; light to moderate winds will cause blowing dust
Authorities have issued an alert warning of poor visibility caused by rains and high-speed winds
This season experiences high relative humidity in the morning with high temperatures during the day
Convective clouds may be formed eastward by afternoon, these could extend to internal areas
It will be humid by night and Monday morning, with a chance of mist over coastal, internal areas of the country